Rhea Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap to host the special screening of The Married Woman

With just a few days to go for the launch of ALTBalaji's The Married Woman, Rhea Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana wish to host a special screening of the show in Mumbai on 7th March, a day before the show's launch.

Not to forget that Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchika Kapoor have recently launched an initiative called Indian Women Rising – A Cinema Collective in January this year, paving the way for women directors to flourish and come forward. Therefore bring out stories, 'of, by & for women!'

Since The Married Woman comes across as a very different show with an aspirational narrative revolving around women and their choices, Rhea Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana mutually wished to come together to host a special screening of the show. A show that talks about discovering oneself amidst societal conditioning have definitely touched the right strings across the power women trio. They came together to showcase their solidarity and support to Ekta Kapoor, for the piece of art based on renowned author Manju Kapur's book A Married Woman.

It's learnt that Ekta Kapoor is quite excited about The Married Woman and wants everyone to watch the show, especially the female populace.

The Married Woman is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. The show features Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra as the central characters and notable actors, including Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others. The show premieres on March 8, 2021.

ALSO READ: Director Sahir Raza opens up on the kissing scene between Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in The Married Woman

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results