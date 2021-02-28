Kartik Aaryan engages in a fun banter with natives of Manali as they give him a warm welcome; watch

As Kartik Aaryan resumed his shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Manali, the heartthrob was in for a pleasant surprise. The actor received the most unexpected surprise from his fans cum well-wishers in the land of hills, Manali. When the news was out that Aaryan is in the city and shooting in the whites of Manali, a group of local natives came to the shoot location to bless and honour their favourite star.

Just prior to the commencement of the shoot, the natives flocked with the 'Pahadi' cap and shawl to welcome the actor. They also conducted a small pooja on the sets to mark the auspicious beginning of the shoot and blessed Kartik for the success of his films and career. An utterly blissful sight to witness the fans pour their heart out for their favourite actor in such overwhelming manner. Kartik clicked pictures with the natives and thanked them for their heartwarming gesture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Known to have a huge fan following across the country, we have seen Kartik being mobbed at different locations of his shoots and promotions. Having high impact on his fans Kartik always enjoys their support and tries to give it back either through sweet gestures or through social media sneak peaks into his life.

Recently, he uploaded a quirky video to reveals his new hairdo. He posted a video on social media where he’s seen amidst the snow and the famous Game of Thrones music playing in the background. And then in the most dramatic way he revealed his hairdo which is his OG hairstyle that has always created a rage among boys. The post created an uproar on social media and soon went viral for all the right reasons.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Foraying into different genres Kartik will be seen in films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 through the year, entertaining his fans.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals his new hairdo with Game of Thrones theme music in the background

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results