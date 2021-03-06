Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan skips theatrical release; to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video

Over the past year we have seen a number of films opting for a direct to OTT release. This sudden change in release patterns was due to the Covid-19 pandemic that sent theatres, public spaces and even most countries into lockdown. Now, as things are easing up, there have been quite a few filmmakers who have been announcing theatrical release dates of their films. But contrary to this, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan has now opted for a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Informing us of the new release patterns for Toofan a well-placed industry source says, “Toofan was initially expected to release in September 2020. However with the lockdown in effect, the film’s release was put on hold indefinitely. Though it comes as a surprise that the director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and producers opted for a direct to OTT release rather than a conventional theatrical release, it is now certain that Toofan will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video.”
As for the film, Toofan will see Farhan Akhtar playing the role of a boxer and will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. Interestingly, Toofan is the second sports based film that Mehra and Akhtar are collaborating on.
