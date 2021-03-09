Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta to release on 22 October 2021

The Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-led Looop Lapeta, which has already evoked a buzz for its cool, millennial look released recently by the makers, is set to release in cinemas nationwide on 22nd October 2021.

The makers were among the first to take the plunge to resume prep in October last year. The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa from November and wrapped on schedule. It is currently in post-production.

Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya….. #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021. ♾☺️ a comic thriller we rarely get ! @TahirRajBhasin @ellipsisentt @sonypicsfilmsin @vivekkrishnani @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @Aayush_BLM#AakashBhatia #LooopLapeta pic.twitter.com/tAgDMyKn6j

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 9, 2021

Looop Lapeta is being touted as a new-age, intriguing roller-coaster ride centered around a girl (Savi) who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend (Satya) gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.

Helmed by noted ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. It comes from the makers of Neerja, 102 Not Out, Padman, Tumhari Sulu and Shakuntaka Devi.

