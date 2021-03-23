Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests Covid negative, shooting to resume after quarantine

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was in self-quarantine after being tested positive for Covid 19 has tested negative for the same. He is now free of the virus and getting ready to resume the shooting of his incomplete Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Although declared Covid 19 negative, Bhansali will complete the 14-day quarantine period before going back to shooting.
