BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 1 lakh for J-Hope & Suga’s birthday fundraiser; donate money to NGO supporting sexual harassment survivours

Global superstars and Grammy-nominated BTS, hailing from South Korea, are known for their musical versatility, meaningful music and strong stage presence. Apart from their thriving career and record-breaking 2020, they use their position to do philanthropic work. Some of their donations are highlighted in the media. This past year, they have supported various institutions to help those hit by the pandemic, art galleries, Black Lives Matter, Live Nation crew and more. As they continue to use their platform for good work, their huge fanbase called ARMY often takes their work forward through organized efforts. While there are monthly charity donations, for birthday fundraisers, the fandom picks institutions to help.

Rappers-songwriters-producers J-Hope and Suga celebrated their birthdays on 18th February and 9th March, respectively. For their birthday fundraiser, their Indian fanclub (bangtan_india) organised a fundraiser 'No Means No' to support an NGO Majlis and donated the money to support the women survivors of sexual harassment.

In honor of @BTS_twt Hoseok & Yoongi's birthdays we’re fundraising for Majlis Manch. An NGO working for Women who have suffered Sexual Harassment.

Let's help these power women in any way we can ????

Donate here: https://t.co/dgjT0UTYcy

In the last one year, the harassment towards women has increased tremendously and have been highlighted in the media in India. As the fandom stepped forward for an important cause, the donations came from across the nation. The amount raised from the fundraiser was Rs. 1,02,200.

Majlis started in 1991 as a response to a growing need for lawyers with a gender perspective who are dedicated to evolving innovative legal practices to defend women’s rights. Headed by Adv. Flavia Agnes we are an all women team comprising of lawyers and social activists. Their agenda for social change is – quality legal representation for individual women in court, changing mindsets through advocacy and training and evolving gender just ideology through campaigns and interventions. Their vision is to help women across class and community access justice by creating a culture of rights.

Last year, Suga donated 100 million won to Hope Bridge to support those affected due to Coronavirus pandemic in Daegu, South Korea which is his home town. On his birthday this year, J-Hope donated 150 million won to ChildFund Korea to support children with disabilities. In August 2020, J-Hope donated 100 million won to a local charity in South Korea. He wanted to help the children who are suffering from financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 crisis.

