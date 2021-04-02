Good News! Dia Mirza announces her pregnancy with a picture of her baby bump

Over a month after her wedding, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has announced her pregnancy. The actress took to Instagram to officially announce that she and her husband Vaibhav are expecting their first child.
Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. The couple recently took a holiday to the Maldives along with Vaibhav's daughter from his first marriage.
