We Broke It First! Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan reunite for The Intern

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after Piku. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starring in The Intern. The film was initially supposed to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. After his sudden demise, we confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will be replacing Rishi Kapoor in the official Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro namesake starrer.

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone announced the collaboration with a poster of the film containing their silhouettes. Deepika wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!???? Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.” The film will be directed by Amit Sharma and the actors are clearly very excited to be a part of the project.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post, right here.

Apart from The Intern, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra and Chehre.

