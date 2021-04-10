Ranveer Singh plays a Marathi again, bowls over internet!

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has aced being a Marathi again. In an hilarious endorsement, Ranveer plays a Marathi businessman ducking utensils being thrown at him by his wife.
Check out the images and the ad here:
Ranveer has played a Marathi before in two of his biggest box office blockbusters – Simmba and Bajirao Mastani. Currently he is looking forward to the release of Sooryavanshi in which he has a cameo appearance and 83 in which he essays the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.
