Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani to host LOL Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime Video; Sunil Grover, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera to compete

After successfully entertaining audiences in several countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America, Amazon Prime Video today announced the local version of the International Amazon Original Series LOL in India. LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse, the new unscripted comedy reality show which will launch on the streaming service on April 30th, promises to offer unlimited laughs.

The show pits ten professional comedians against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant to remain straight-faced will be the winner and will take home a grand prize. India’s finest comedy entertainers Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Suresh Menon, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastav, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik make the incredible line-up of contestants who will be under the constant watch of the hosts Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi.

James Farrell, Head of Local Originals, Amazon Studios said, “LOL: Last One Laughing is a successful format which we at Amazon Studios are incredibly proud of. Originally developed in Japan, the show has been adapted in countries like Australia, Mexico, Germany, Canada, and Italy where it’s done extremely well. India was an obvious choice as the next country to launch this show. Our Indian audience loves comedy content and we are confident that they will enjoy LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse.”

Speaking about the latest Amazon Original series, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India, added, “What could be more relaxing than a hearty laugh? Comedy is amongst the most-watched genres on Amazon Prime Video. We are delighted to introduce LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse, an Amazon Studios format to the Indian audience. In addition to an illustrious lineup of some of India’s most popular comedians as our contestants, the Amazon Studios team is very excited to have the inimitable duo Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi on board as referees and hosts. Unique, fresh, and packed with funnies, this one-of-a-kind laughter survival show is infused with all the right ingredients and promises to be a complete laugh riot.”

Noted Film Actor Boman Irani who plays co-host on the show shared, “I love exploring and experimenting with diverse concepts as much as I can, and I am delighted that with LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse, I get to be a part of a show that offers comedy in a fresh new avatar. The Indian audiences love comedy, and with an entirely unique format with ten of India’s most hilarious comedians, this show is power-packed with absolute insanity, laughter and entertainment. It’s always fun to work with Arshad and I am certainly looking forward to experiencing all the madness alongside him.”

Arshad Warsi steps into the hot seat of a host and referees alongside dear friend Boman Irani as he said, “Be it Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Jolly L.L.B, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Boman and I am delighted to be collaborating with him again for LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse. Boman and I are tasked with keeping a close eye on the ten contestants who will be coming under one roof only with one intention – to be the last one laughing. I can’t wait to see what these talented comedians come up with and how far they’ll go to take home the prize. I am certain that the audiences will love this quirky format Amazon Prime Video is bringing to India after its success across Europe, South America, and other Asian countries.”

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; says ‘vaccine lagao immunity badhao’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results