Aditya Roy Kapur to replace Sidharth Malhotra in Thadam remake

Last year, Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani announced his next project – the Thadam remake – amid huge fanfare. The film that was supposed to star Sidharth Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur in the lead and go on floors in November went through major changes. Sidharth expressed his reservations on the new screenplay and politely opted out of the film. This happened earlier this year and the film went in a limbo.

Now, there's movement on the same and the makers have now locked another star to play the lead. The source states, "Aditya Roy Kapur has been locked in to play the hero now. It's an action packed film which will have in double roles. This will also be Aditya's first double role ever. When Sid opted out, they were on the lookout for a good looking hero who's fantastic with action. Apart from Adi, Mrunal remains part of the cast."

Adi is currently finishing his other film with Ahmed Khan. "When he was approached for Thadam, he met the team and loved the script. He loved the duality of the characters. He has given them dates to begin the film sometime this year, after he wraps work on Om." Guess Sid's loss has now become his friend Adi's gain. But that's how the cookie crumbles in the industry.

