UNICEF ropes in Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar for World Immunization Week

Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar, who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, has been roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness the need for immunization of children in India. Manushi, who won the coveted Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra bagged the honour, is a vocal citizen who uses her social media to bring awareness on various relevant issues like menstrual hygiene for young girls in India. She will be leading from the front during World Immunization Week (April 24-30), engaging with people on social media to spread this important message far and wide.

Manushi says, “Vaccines have helped generations of children grow up in good health, safe from infectious and dangerous diseases like polio and measles. To save lives, we must redouble our efforts to vaccinate children – particularly the most vulnerable. We must not let #COVID19 disrupt children’s access to life-saving childhood vaccines.”

She adds, “Vaccines will help protect children from the most devastating impacts of infectious diseases. As we wait for #COVID19 vaccines to roll out more widely, let’s remember to vaccinate our children against other highly contagious diseases which remain a serious threat to their lives.”

Manushi will be seen on the big screen as she plays the role of the ethereally beautiful Princess Sanyogiya in the much awaited Yash Raj Films’ historical Prithviraj.

