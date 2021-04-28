S S Rajamouli’s RRR may not release on 13 October this year; may be pushed to 2022

S S Rajamouli’s post-Baahubali opus RRR has got itself into a massive Covid imbroglio. While Rajamouli is adamant to finally release the film on 13 October, as per the latest schedule plan, sources close to the project say the release in the given date seems “next to impossible”

One of the actors from RRR told this writer, “How can it release on 13 October? Both Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have a lot of pending shooting for RRR. Ramcharan hasn’t shot much this year. He was busy with his other project Acharya (featuring father and son Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan). NTR Jr also didn’t shoot this year. The plan was for them both to shoot and complete the film by July 2021. This now seems unlikely with the new Covid upsurge.”

The source says RRR may now be pushed to early next year. “We may come for Makar Sankranti in January 2022. Even that is doubtful at the moment.” This source rules out a digital release for RRR.

Also Read: Makers of RRR launch a new poster starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi & Baisakhi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results