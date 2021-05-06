Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ‘Guide section’ on Instagram helps many find solutions amid the pandemic

India has been struggling to find its foot amid the current Covid crisis. As the cases surge every day, the nation is grappling under unprecedented circumstances. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been working to help her countrymen fight this dreaded disease. The actress is known for always standing up for a cause.

The actress was among the first celebrities to start the positive trend of amplifying Covid related information. Apart from pushing queries and requests for help, Sonam has crafted verified ‘Guides’ to help the nation with relevant information. The Guide section of her page caters to four different issues – Donations, Donating Plasma, Caring for someone in hospital with Covid-19, Getting vaccinated, and Recovering from Covid-19 at home.

The actress recently added Guide to Donations on her page, where she listed down organisations one can contribute to that will help procure resources for people affected by COVID-19. Her other Guides also offers a detailed process, help, resourceful links, and contacts to help people in distress, crisis, or confusion. The information collated by the actress has been fact-checked and verified before being uploaded.

The systematic dissemination of information has helped many people across the nation.

