Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was shot outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra

6 years ago, in Shah Rukh Khan’s flick, Fan, we saw the superstar shooting for a film outside his own house, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai. To see SRK standing outside his own mansion and essaying a character made for a great watch.

And now Salman Khan does something similar, in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. A brief scene of the film was shot outside Galaxy Apartments. This is the place in Bandra where the superstar resides with his whole family.

The scene in question appears in the first 15 minutes of the film, after Salman Khan’s conventional, heroic entry. Salman plays the role of an encounter cop Radhe whose car breaks down in the middle of the road. This is when he sees Diya (Disha Patani) in a yellow Volkswagen Beetle car. Radhe gets enchanted by Diya. He begins to walk in the middle of the road so that Diya would have to stop the car. When Diya asks him to move aside, Radhe grouses that he has been walking from Khandala to Lokhandwala and is famished. Diya feels pity on him and offers him a lift in his car. While she’s driving, she gets a call from her brother, ACP Avinash Abhyankar (Jackie Shroff) who chides her for wearing skimpy clothes while modelling. To which Diya tells him that his police job is not worthy and that she hates police officers. Realizing that she doesn’t like cops, Radhe pretends to be an aspiring model. Later, he asks her to drop him at Galaxy Apartments. He lies to her that he has some work at a place located behind Galaxy. Diya drops him outside his real house and then leaves.

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai released today in cinemas as well on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

