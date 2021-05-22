“Prabhas and I are bulking up naturally without any steroids”-Sunny Singh on his preparation for Laxman in Adipurush

Sunny Singh is all set to foray into the Pan-India arena, with Adipurush. The actor is making the most of the lockdown by preparing for his character in the film in order to maintain his physique. The actor follows a strict diet plan, for his role, in which he has to look bulked up and muscular.

Speaking about the same, Sunny reveals, "For the film, I'm on a strict diet taking not more than 50% of carbs and 50% of protein. Sometimes I have around 15 eggs a day or 10 and then I make sure I eat 4-5 meals in a day. Both Prabhas and I have to look muscular and nicely bulked up for this role. We are bulking up naturally without any steroids or supplements and taking normal whey protein, that's it."

Adipurush will mark a lot of firsts for the actor, his first Pan-India film, and his first mythological role. Sunny Singh often keeps his fans entertained through his social media with his breathtaking monochrome pictures and witty captions.

Sunny will be seen as Laxman in the Om Raut directorial which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

