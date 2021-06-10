Liam Payne and Maya Henry call off their engagement after 10 months

Former One Direction member, Liam Payne, and his fiancé Maya Henry have parted ways after ten months of engagement. Recently, the 27-year-old songwriter-singer revealed his split from the model.

On June 8, Liam Payne was on The Diary of a CEO podcast and was asked if he was single. To that, he replied, "I am indeed."

He continued, “I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship.”

Without going into further details, the singer said that he “wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being.”

"I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen," he said. "I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us…but it just feels like that."

He concluded, "I hope she's happy."

Liam Payne and Maya Henry began dating in September 2019 and got engaged in August 2020. Before that, Liam dated Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son.

On the professional front, Liam Payne released his last track, 'Naughty List' with Dixie D’Amelio.

