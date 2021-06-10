Lisa Haydon expecting a daughter with husband Dino Lalvani; due date on June 22

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is currently awaiting the arrival of her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. She recently featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India where she spoke about motherhood, pregnancy, family plans, and the arrival of their daughter.

Lisa is due on June 22 to give birth to her daughter. However, she feels that he daughter might be here sooner. “Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, "Where did this angel come from? And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like "That's our child, the other one's an angel"," she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

“Zack, who is four now, is very excited about the prospect of having a little sister…I think he was a bit jealous when Leo came along, but he is now looking forward to being a big brother,” she added.

Talking about how she has been feeling in the past few weeks, Lisa expressed, “Physically, the last few weeks come with aches and pains, and the usual sleeplessness and breathlessness. Emotionally, I can always tell when I am close to delivering because I am suddenly filled with a surreal feeling. It is almost like I disconnect from the stresses and issues of everyday life.”

Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani and welcomed her son Zack in 2017 and her son Leo a few years later. She announced her third pregnancy in February this year.

