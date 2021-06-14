Mallika Dua’s mother Padmavati Dua passes away, actress-comedian mourns untimely death of her mother 

Actress-comedian Mallika Dua's mother Padmavati Dua has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. She was 61. Radiologist Padmavati, known popularly as Chinna Dua, and her husband Vinod Dua were both admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on May 14.

Chinna Dua breathed her last on Friday. Today, Mallika Dua took to her Instagram stories to express her sheer sadness. "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life," Mallika Dua wrote. "It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she added.

On May 15, she took to her Instagram to share her health update. "Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that i was going into cytokine storm & need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen's hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn't available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 Litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 Litre & breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings & prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy," she had written.

In her last update on May 22, she wrote, “Good day. Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles… Shraddha and saburi i.e. faith and patience is the only way to tide over. So stability and status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging, meals and what nots leaving one exhausted at times… Please continue with your prayers.”

“Chinna on ventilator, sedated and very precarious. I am on oxygen in isolation,” Vinod Dua had posted on Facebook on May 26.

Padmavati Dua is survived by Vinod Dua, and her daughters Mallika Dua, and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

