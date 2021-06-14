Aamir Khan reveals that he’d love to play Viswanathan Anand’s role in his biopic; chess master says, “I promise you would not have to gain weight for the role”

Aamir Khan is known for his perfectionist streak and his intelligence. Hence, it’s not a surprise that his favourite pastime is playing chess, a game that tests your intelligence and sharp brain. The superstar has a very strong bond with chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and they have even played a few games at different occasions. Yesterday, both of them came together with Arijit Singh and others to play chess and have a fun chat.
During the course of this chat, Samay Raina, the host and fellow chess enthusiast asked Aamir Khan, “If there’s an amazing biopic on Viswanathan Anand in the pipeline, would you be interested to take the lead role?” To which Aamir Khan smiled and rhetorically said, “Is that a question?” He added, “That’s one of the easiest questions to answer.”
Hearing this answer, Viswanathan Anand stated, “And I promise I won’t put you in a situation where you have to gain weight for the role.” Viswanathan’s smart reply had everyone in splits.
Aamir Khan is meanwhile shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. Bollywood Hungama had reported earlier in the day that the superstar resumed filming for this film today, in Mumbai. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ critically acclaimed film, Forrest Gump (1994).
