TXT makes impact with their latest album; ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ debuts in top 5 on Billboard 200

K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER, comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, have charted their fourth entry into the Billboard 200 with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE which makes its debut on the chart at No.5.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in March 2019 under BIGHIT Music and quickly rose to fame with their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, which made the young group the first K-pop group to chart their debut album on the Billboard 200. The band’s previous all-time high on the chart, No.25, was marked by their October 2020 EP, minisode 1: Blue Hour.

Released May 31, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s a second studio album featuring eight tracks, including title track '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori' and the band’s first English song 'Magic.'

Following the album’s release, ' Magic ' became the No. 1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board (June 1). TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed two dates on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) on June 10 and June 12, and made their late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 14.

