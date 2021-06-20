“No truth to buying high-end car for my son”, Sonu Sood refutes rumours of buying Rs. 3 cr luxury car

On Saturday the internet went wild with a story that philanthropist Sonu Sood had bought a Rs 3 crore high-end car for his elder son Ishaan who recently turned 18. The report claimed Sonu Sood had gifted his son the luxury car on Father’s Day. Sonu completely refutes the report. “There is no truth to this. I haven’t bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that’s it. We didn’t buy the car.”
Sonu wonders where the Father’s Day angle came from. “Why would I gift my son a car on Father’s Day? Shouldn’t he be gifting me something? After all it’s my day! Jokes aside, the best Father’s Day gift my two sons can gift me is to spend the day with me. I hardly have any time for them. Now that they’re growing up, they have their own life. So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I’ve earned myself.”
Of late there have been many questions about the sources of Sonu’s charitable resources. He is unfazed. “Let them ask the questions. I have the answers for those I am answerable to. The rest I don’t care about. The doubters can’t deter me from my work. I will continue to help the needy.”
