Ajay Devgn to resume final schedule of Bhuj – The Pride Of India on June 28

With the industry getting back on its feet, Ajay Devgn is set to resume the shooting of Bhuj – The Pride Of India on June 28. The last schedule will commence on Monday at Film City, Goregaon in Mumbai.
According to a daily, the war sequences of the film were already filmed last year. Now, they will be shooting few action scenes. The director Abhishek Dudhaiya and his team will call it a wrap post that. If everything goes by the plan, they might wrap the shoot in two days.
Written-directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Dudhaiya.
