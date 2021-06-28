Only 18 days to go for the release of Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan and no signs of any promotions as yet

Farhan Akhtar has proved his worth not just as a director but also as an actor, producer and filmmaker. As an actor, his career got a boost with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The biopic of Milkha Singh managed to collect more than Rs. 100 crores at the box office. Hence, when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar joined hands once again for Toofaan, it led to considerable excitement. While Bhaag Milkha Bhaag featured Farhan just as an actor, for Toofaan, he decided to step in as a co-producer as well, along with his partner Ritesh Sidhwani.

The sports film was all set to release on May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. However, in the first week of May, Farhan Akhtar announced that the makers have decided to postpone the film due to the deadly second wave of Covid-19 that was leading to extreme loss of lives in the country. Then on June 16, Toofaan’s July 16 release date was unveiled. Surprisingly, 18 days are left for the film to premiere on Amazon and till now, there’s no sign of promotions.

A trade expert says, “We can understand it’s a digital film. But even for such a movie, 3 weeks of promotional period is ideal. Hence, it’s bewildering why Toofaan’s promotions have not started as yet. Interestingly, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment earlier this year released Hello Charlie on Amazon Prime Video, on April 9. Its trailer announcement was made 19 days before and the trailer was unveiled 18 days before its premiere online. Since it was a small film, this strategy was understandable. But Toofaan is a biggie and needs time to reach out to people. Also, it has a couple of tracks like 'Jo Tum Aa Gaye', 'Todun Taak', 'Star Hai Tu', etc. These songs also need to go out.”

A source tells us, “It is said that the real reason why Toofaan was pushed ahead was that Amazon wanted to renegotiate the financials with producers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Hence the decision was taken to release on July 16.”

The source continues, “So it’s possible that since the deal has been signed at a lower amount, they don’t want to go all out with the promotions. Or maybe, the makers and Amazon are supremely confident and are sure that the product would do the talking. We’ll get to know once we see the film on July 16.”

An industry insider however rubbishes this notion, “Didn’t Sherni’s trailer release 16 days before its Amazon Prime premiere? Also, the teaser of Toofaan has been out. So audiences already know what the film is all about. I am sure before the weekend, Toofaan’s trailer will be released and the time period will be more than enough to create hype and awareness about the film. Viewers will be eager to see what Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have to offer this time, after the much-loved film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”

Besides Farhan Akhtar, Toofaan also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe and Darshan Kumaar.

NOTE: Post this article going live on Bollywood Hungama. Amazon Prime Video shared an announcement about the trailer release of Toofaan scheduled for June 30. Along with this, Amazon Prime Video also shared new posters of the film.

