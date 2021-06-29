Akshay Kumar and Ranjit Tewari’s Ratsasan remake titled Mission Cinderella

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Akshay Kumar and Ranjit Tewari are teaming up once again after Bell Bottom and the film in question will go on the floors in the month of August. We also informed our readers that the film in question will be shot in London from the month of August. Right after that, a media house reported that this is the official remake of Tamil classic, Ratsasan. And now, we have another exclusive scoop.

"It's titled Mission Cinderella and Akshay plays the role of a cop in the film. The makers are planning to shoot it in London with some locations around in the United Kingdom. It's an action thriller, with Akshay on the run to track down a child abduction racket, which has been called Cinderella. The producers are tentatively referring to the film as Project Cinderella, and have registered titles like Cinderella and Mission Cinderella with the association," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

Interestingly, this would be Akshay's next remake film after the Kanchana Remake, Laxmii and the soon to release, Jigarthanda remake, Bachchan Pandey. The film in question will be produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani and the makers have already started pre-production work. It features Rakul Preet Singh as the lead. It will mark the first collaboration of Akshay with Rakul and this news has already got the fans excited.

Akshay is doing another Mission film with Bhagnani's and that is titled Mission Lion. Move over Mission Impossible as the Khiladi is creating his own Mission Universe in Bollywood.

