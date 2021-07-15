Normani announces collaboration with Cardi B, releases sultry poster for ‘Wild Side’

Normani is all about those trendy looks. Since Fifth Harmony broke up, she has been making the headlines in terms of her musical works and her ultimate fashion sense. The fans are always looking forward to her new music and amazing looks.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Normani (@normani)
Normani will be releasing her brand new song ‘Wild Side’ featuring Cardi B on July 15, 9 pm PST.
Also Read: Cardi B goes topless in pregnancy shoot with husband Offset; shares another stunning portrait with daughter Kulture
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply