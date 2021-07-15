Normani announces collaboration with Cardi B, releases sultry poster for ‘Wild Side’

Normani is all about those trendy looks. Since Fifth Harmony broke up, she has been making the headlines in terms of her musical works and her ultimate fashion sense. The fans are always looking forward to her new music and amazing looks.

Recently, the ‘Motivation’ singer posted a sexy poster with musician Cardi B on Wednesday announcing their first collaboration. Both Normani and Cardi B posed naked covering some of their beautiful body parts with their hair extensions. Cardi B wore a delicate necklace and Normani wore a diamond belly button piercing. Both the divas completed the look with dewy makeup and gave us an eccentric pose.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani will be releasing her brand new song ‘Wild Side’ featuring Cardi B on July 15, 9 pm PST.

