Sherlyn Chopra releases video statement in Raj Kundra pornography case; reveals she was the first to share details with Mumbai Police

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the late hours of July 19 in a pornography-related case. He is currently in police custody till July 23. Actress Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra allegedly confessed to having earlier linked to the soft porn case and said that Raj Kundra was the one who brought them to the adult industry.

Days after the arrest of Raj Kundra, actor Sherlyn Chopra has sent out a video statement addressing the press and all the other people calling her up for details. In the video, Sherlyn said that she was the first to give a statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell regarding the case. "I was the first person to give the statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell's investigating team. I was the one who gave information about Armsprime (a firm owned by Raj Kundra that developed the app Hotshots) to the Cyber Cell. What I want to say is that when I was issued a summons notice, unlike people who say my heart goes out to Shilpa and the kids, I did not go underground or did not try to run away from the country or the city," she said in the video.

"There is a lot to say on this matter, but since it is sub-judice it would be wrong of me to comment on it. So, I urge all of you, especially reporters, to raise questions to Maharashtra Cyber Cell and ask them for parts of my statement," she added.

Earlier, it was reported that Sherlyn Chopra has so far done about 15 to 20 projects for Raj Kundra for which she was paid a hefty amount of Rs. 30 lakh per project.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra’s lawyer claims vulgar content can’t be classified as porn

