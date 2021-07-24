Arbaaz Khan says he gets uncomfortable when Giorgia Andriani is referred as his girlfriend, says she has her own identity

Actor Arbaaz Khan reveals that he gets disturbed when Giorgia Andriani is referred to as his girlfriend because he feels she too has her own identity. Giorgia Andriani is an Italian actress and dancer who was seen in movies like Guest in London and I Love You Truly. Arbaaz made his relationship public with Giorgia after divorcing Malaika Arora. The duo were married in 1998 and called it quits in 2017. Malaika went on to date actor Arjun Kapoor after her divorce.

Arbaaz Khan feels that people know her now quite well and still calling her as his girlfriend is a shame and there is no need to identify her that way. He further says that she needs to be known only as 'Giorgia Andriani' rather than Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend. The actor wants his girlfriend to be recognized for who she is and is pissed off at people who write 'Arbaaz Khan's bae, Giorgia Andriani.

He also clarified that she is not using him for getting famous and such headlines might prove bad for her. Finally the 53 year old actor said that adding his name before hers will be an injustice to her and repeatedly writing the same can be negative for her. He says they both are different personalities and have done certain work in their field and so she should be given her own space.

