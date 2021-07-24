Mahesh Babu rejects Hrithik Roshan’s Ramayana; gives priority to SS Rajamouli

Just a month back, the news circulated that Madhu Mantena is making an attempt to pull off a casting coup by bringing Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 3D. However, it has now come to our notice that the superstar has rejected Madhu's offer of being a part of this epic.
"Madhu and Nitesh are looking to shoot for Ramayana from mid-2022 and the dates coincide with the biggest filmmaker of India, SS Rajamouli's next. It was an obvious choice for Mahesh to choose Rajamouli over the rendition of Ramayana," told a source to Bollywood Hungama.
Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's next after RRR is an African jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu, which will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film goes on floors sometime next year.
