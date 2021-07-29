Here’s why Aamir Khan demanded Rs. 8 cr for Rang De Basanti; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spills the beans

The Stranger in the Mirror, the autobiography of Toofaan director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was released on July 27. The director describes his journey in advertising as well as the film industry, including the creation of the films, in this book co-written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta. In a new release excerpt, Mehra discusses how actor Aamir Khan's demand for double the cash, Rs 8 crore, if the film was delayed helped him finish the picture ahead of schedule.
According to reports, Aamir imbibed the soul of DJ and Chandrashekhar Azad and put his own version to it, ranging from the sublime to the ordinary elements of the character. Bharathi (the filmmaker's wife) had given Om Prakash a quote that read. “There are two primary choices in life either you accept things as they are or you accept responsibility for bringing about change.' As a one-line brief for Aamir's character impetus, Mehra sent Aamir the same.
Rang De Basanti was released in 2006 and went on to gather both critical and commercial acclaim.
