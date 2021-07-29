Randhir Kapoor receives a surprise gift from grandson Taimur Ali Khan on the sets of Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has been attracting a lot of viewers since its beginning and it is considered to be one of the most controversial seasons of Indian Idol. The show is gearing up for its finale with contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukha Priya fighting for the winning trophy. The audiences are waiting eagerly to witness the magnificent finale of Indian Idol 12 on August 15.
This weekend legendary actor Randhir Kapoor will grace the stage of Indian Idol 12 and the contestants will sing some of his hit tracks for ‘Randhir Kapoor Special’ episode. The makers of the show thought of doing something for the former actor and they arranged for a surprise gift through his grandson Taimur. Actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Taimur Ali Khan who has always been adored for his cute looks made a greeting card for his grandfather Randhir Kapoor and wrote, "I love you, Nana. Take Care.”
