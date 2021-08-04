Virat Kohli opens up about his first meeting with Anushka Sharma; says, “I was joking around with her, and that really connected”

Bollywood actor and producer, Anushka Sharma has been seen confessing and telling everyone about her love story with Virat Kohli, on various occasions. This time the captain of the Indian cricket team, gave us inside of their first ever meeting. In a chat with with cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is currently leading Indian Cricket Team for Test series in England, Virat Kohli opened up about his first meeting.
When asked about the same, Kohli replied, “I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected.”
What a week it has been! ✨
Spoke to the superstar of world cricket about fatherhood, his love life, spirituality, social media, leadership and ofcourse Team INDIA ❤️
Coming soon! ????#ENGvIND @imVkohli @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/U0iNQYntzD
— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 2, 2021
