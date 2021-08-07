Salman Khan dispatches 5 tempos of essentials to flood-affected areas of Chiplun, Mahad and villages near Mahabaleshwar

After Sonu Sood, actor Salman Khan has stepped up to help those in need in flood-affected areas in Maharashtra. The actor has reportedly dispatched five tempos of essentials to flood-affected areas of Chiplun, Mahad, and other villages near Mahabaleshwar. Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's cabinet minister of tourism and environment, flagged off the vehicles.
Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has sent 1 lakh packets of milk to the flood-affected areas.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala block Diwali 2022 for Farhad Samji’s comedy Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply