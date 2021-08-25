The truth about Abhishek Bachchan’s hospitalization and complicated surgery

The media was abuzz this week with reports of Abhishek Bachchan’s hospitalization. The truth is, Abhishek went through a major hand surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre and has been asked to rest it out for at least a month.
A source close to the family informed Bollywood Hungama, “Abhishek fractured his hand during the shooting of his new film Dasvi in Agra. It needed a complicated surgery to be fixed. He’s back at home recovering very well spending time with his wife and daughter.”
