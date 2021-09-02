Sidharth Shukla’s family tells Mumbai Police there was no foul play in demise; says they do not want any rumours floating

The untimely demise of actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shocked his legion of fans, friends, and family. The actor died of a heart attack on September 2 morning and Cooper Hospital in Mumbai confirmed his death. The hospital reportedly said that he was brought dead to the hospital and had suffered a heart attack. He was 40-years-old and is survived by his mother and two sisters.
As per reports, Sidharth's family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play and that he was not under any mental pressure. They also said that they do not want any rumours floating around. The family of the actor is awaiting the Post-Mortem report at Cooper Hospital. According to reports, the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival at 10.30 am on September 2. According to the hospital staff, there were no wounds or injury marks on Shukla’s body.
