Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam arrives a week early on Disney+ Hotstar

The makers of Bhoot Police have preponed their horror adventure. The forthcoming horror-comedy is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September 2021, a week early than scheduled date.
"Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @DisneyPlusHS. Stay tuned!#DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex," Arjun Kapoor tweeted.
Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @DisneyPlusHS. Stay tuned!#DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex#SaifAliKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @PuriAkshai pic.twitter.com/KkcIAvgqwZ
— arjunk26 (@arjunk26) September 7, 2021
The movie traces the journey of 2 ghost hunter brothers Vibhooti played by Saif Ali Khan and Chiraunji played by Arjun Kapoor. The adventure horror-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jafri in pivotal roles.
