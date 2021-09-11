Deepika Padukone to play Meenamma in a song in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus?

Blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was all set to release on March 24, 2020. Sadly, the Coronavirus-induced lockdown spoiled the release plan. It’s been more than 1 ½ years and the Akshay Kumar starrer still hasn’t seen a release. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty scripted and shot another film in the interim, titled Cirkus. It is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, ‘The Comedy of Errors’ and stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Deepika Padukone will have a cameo appearance in Cirkus and that she’ll also appear in a song. Now, a source has shared a very interesting detail about the superstar actress’ appearance in the film. The source informed Bollywood Hungama, “It is said that Deepika Padukone will reprise her character of Meenamma from Chennai Express (2013). It was also directed by Rohit Shetty and it ranks as one of the finest performances of her career. Nowadays, it’s rare to see actresses in a memorable, comic role. Meenamma was one such character that was unanimously loved and it’ll be interesting to see Deepika in that part in a funny film like Cirkus.”

A trade expert said, “Ranveer Singh and her wife Deepika Padukone are one of the hottest pairs of Bollywood. To see them together, even if it’s for one scene or song, will enhance the excitement for the film. And if Deepika will play Meenamma, it’ll be sone pe suhaga. One has to give it to Rohit Shetty. He thinks of such interesting stuff and he knows how to pull audiences to cinemas, whether it is getting Inspector Singham in Simmba (2018) or getting Singham and Simmba both in Sooryavanshi or getting Meenamma in Cirkus. Whenever it’ll release, it’s sure to generate tremendous hype.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also be seen together in another film, ’83, wherein the former plays Kapil Dev and the latter his wife. Deepika Padukone is also a co-producer on this much-awaited sports film that is expected to release in cinemas in 2021-end. Cirkus, meanwhile, might not make it this year and will arrive in theatres in 2022.

Also Read: The REAL reason why Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are not doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results