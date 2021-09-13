Kriti Sanon is the new celebrity brand ambassador of Fossil in India

FOSSIL is thrilled to announce our partnership with Kriti Sanon as the newest celebrity brand ambassador in India. With a versatile and original sense of style, the talented Bollywood actress exudes effortless charisma, constantly inspiring her fans and the people around her. Kriti’s optimism and organic take on fashion closely align with Fossil’s dedication to authenticity and creative spirit.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kriti Sanon as the newest member of the Fossil family. As one of the leading accessories brands in the country, Fossil has always endeavored to design watches, jewelry and leather goods that preserve a unique modern-vintage spirit and exemplify creativity and optimism. Our commitment to authenticity extends to our products as well as our people”, said Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India. “Kriti’s chic, vibrant fashion sense perfectly expresses her authenticity, aligning with Fossil’s brand ethos and commitment towards being true to oneself”, he added.

Commenting on the ambassadorship, Kriti Sanon said, “I’m very excited to be working with a brand like Fossil, that brings distinctive, world-class designs to the table. Crafting timeless styles through beautiful watches along with delicate jewelry and chic bags, the brand’s modern designs are the epitome of timeless style. Embracing the spirit of innovation and individuality, Fossil advocates authenticity that strongly resonates with my personal outlook towards style”.

Her collaboration with Fossil will extend to promoting the watch & accessory categories ranging from traditional & smartwatches to leather products and jewelry for women. The Bollywood beauty will be seen in an upcoming brand campaign with young India’s heartthrob and fellow ambassador Varun Dhawan.

Kriti is seen wearing a ceramic watch from the FA21 Vintage Classics collection and trendy accessories from Fossil’s most loved collection.

