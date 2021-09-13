Fardeen Khan confirms his comeback plans

In December 2020 Fardeen Khan, son of the late legendary Feroz Khan had confirmed that he was ready to get back to acting. It’s now been reported that Fardeen’s comeback project is Sanjay Gupta’s production entitled Visfot (the explosion) where Fardeen will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh.
When I contacted Fardeen he said, “We are in talks.”
In an interview to me in December 2020 Fardeen had said, “I never thought I’d be away for so long. But it happened. Initially my wife Natasha and I had to move to London because we were having challenges (to face) in having children. In 2013 we finally had our daughter. Four years later our son was born. Each time there was a bundle of joy in the house it just took over our lives. I didn’t even know how when so much time flew by. I had to be up and down between Mumbai and London. Because we had chosen the IVF route it wasn’t easy for my wife Natasha. I had to be by her side.”
Fardeen made it clear he was open to quality work in Bollywood. “I’ve always been going back and forth between Mumbai and London. I spent half my time there and half my time here. This time I’m back with a purpose. I want to do good meaningful work. I think this is the new golden-age of cinema. It’s encouraging to see such a diversity of cinema happening.”
