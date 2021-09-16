Saturday Night Live comedian and actor Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after 9-year battle with cancer

The deadpan Canadian comedian, actor, writer and Saturday Night Live star, Norm Macdonald has died at age 61 after prolonged battle with cancer.
Macdonald battled the disease for almost a decade. President of DPN Talent and one of Macdonald’s reps, Jeff Danis in a statement to Variety said, “Norm was an original! He defined American humor with honesty and blunt force. “Various other comedians including, Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Ron Funches and Jim Gaffigan paid tribute on social media to Macdonald, “one of the greatest comedians to have ever lived.”
Macdonald went on to provide voice work in the Dr. Dolittle sequels, and other animated films and shows. He voiced Lieutenant Yaphit, a gelatinous, shape-shifting engineer on Fox’s sci-fi comedy The Orville, starring Seth MacFarlane. A third season of the show is set to release on Hulu.
