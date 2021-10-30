Vivah actor Yusuf Husain passes away; Hansal Mehta pens note for father-in-law who helped him make Shahid

Yusuf Husain, known for his roles in films such as Vivah, Dhoom 2 and Dil Chahta Hai, passed away on Friday. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is the late actor's son-in-law, and actor Manoj Bajpayee, have mourned the death of the veteran actor on social media.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss by sharing a picture of the veteran actor on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Rest in peace Yusuf Sahab!! #SAFEENA @hansalmehta.”
Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab???? https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021
Hansal Mehta's directorial Shahid released in 2013 and starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It is one of his critically-acclaimed films. He also directed Aligarh and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Yusuf Husain's daughter Safeena is married to him.
