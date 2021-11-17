Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail hearing in alleged pornographic racket case gets adjourned by Bombay High Court

A few months ago business tycoon and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the alleged pornographic case. The businessman was granted nearly spending 60 days in jail. However, the discussions around his case have still not faded away and he regularly goes on for various court hearings.

Now, the latest report by news agency ANI suggests that Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in connection with the pornography case has been adjourned for Monday (November 22) by the Bombay High Court. ANI tweeted, "Businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in Bombay High Court adjourned for Monday (November 22) in connection with a pornography case".

The case came into the limelight during July this year. Many popular names from the industry including Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey also got involved in it. Recently, a cheating case was also filed against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly doing a fraud of crores. To which Shilpa Shetty reacted and issued a statement on her social media handles. In her message, she had mentioned clarity about not having any involvement in the case.

