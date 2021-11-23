Aamir Khan finally opens up about the postponement of Laal Singh Chaddha and its clash with the Yash starrer; says, “I profusely apologised and explained my predicament”

A couple of days back Bollywood Hungama had reported that the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which was initially supposed to release on Christmas 2021 and had been pushed to the Valentine’s Day weekend next year, would now release only on April 14, 2022. While reports claimed that the delay in the release of the film was due to ongoing VFX work, the actor and producer toplining the film, Aamir Khan was quiet about the entire scenario. Now in an interview with Komal Nahta, Aamir finally opened up about the delay and the imminent box office clash with the Yash starrer KGF 2.
Speaking about the delay Aamir Khan stated that it was indeed the VFX of the film which was taking time, “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film.” Further explaining in more detail the actor continued that it was only after the lockdown in March 2020 that it was clear the visual effects work would be delayed. Besides that, there were also portions of the film that were yet to be shot. Keeping these reasons in mind Khan opted to push the release to Christmas 2021. However, post the second lockdown with VFX still a long way from being complete Aamir claims that he sat down with his team to define a more realistic deadline. Interestingly, the team responded that they would be done by March 14 which also is Aamir’s birthday. With a month to lockdown the nitty-gritties and promote the film, Aamir and team locked April 14 as the final release date.
