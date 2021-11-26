Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail application rejected by the Bombay High Court

Earlier this week, Raj Kundra had applied for an anticipatory bail at the Bombay High Court. On Thursday, the Bombay HC rejected the anticipatory bail application by the businessman. The application was filed in connection with an FIR registered against him for an alleged pornography case. A detailed order of the same is awaited.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against Kundra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Kundra had first applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court but it was rejected. He later applied at the HC and said that he was being framed. Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey have been named as co-accused in the FIR.

Kundra was earlier arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called "HotShots." Kundra was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), other than areas of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was likewise allowed bail in September after Mumbai police recorded a charge sheet against him.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra makes his first public appearance with wife Shilpa Shetty post bail in pornography-related case

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results