Shahid Kapoor’s next film with Ali Abbas Zafar gets a title – Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a roll! While the trailer of his next film Jersey has received thunderous applause from the audience and industry at large, 2022 looks very promising for Shahid on the digital front as well. He will soon be seen making his digital debut in Raj and DK's next, followed by a digital film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

While work on Raj and DK's web series is complete, he is currently shooting for Ali's next, which also happens to be his first collaboration with the Tiger Zinda Hai director. We told you that it's a remake of the hit French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) which revolved around a man who's trying to rescue his abducted child from the mafia. Now, we can tell you that the team has locked a title for the movie.

The source informed, "As of now, Ali and the team is calling it Bloody Daddy. The action saga has Shahid playing a father who tries to save his child and involves a lot of blood and gore, so the title suits the film. It's a tentative working title but in all probabilities, this would be the title they lock."

