Late Sidharth Shukla is the most tweeted about Bigg Boss personalities of 2021; Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin follow

One of the main reasons people come to Twitter is to keep informed about their interests and be entertained. Over the years, Twitter has become an essential part of people’s entertainment journey and experience, connecting them to their favourite artists and people who care about the same things. Entertainment conversations on the service aren’t limited to just films and television, but also cover cultural topics like fandom, fashion, and so much more. Late Sidharth Shukla has become the most tweeted about Bigg Boss personalities of 2021. The late actor who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 has a humongous fan following on social media. His untimely demise came as a shock to his legion of fans.

The untimely passing away of Sidharth Shukla – a Bigg Boss favourite was met with disbelief. His fans tweeted their shock and sorrow, paid their tributes, and showed support for the actor’s grieving family and friends. Fans also tweeted their support for Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who shared a special bond with Sidharth. People also sent out appreciative Tweets about her music video 'Tu Yaheen Hai', which was a tribute to the late actor.

Rubina Dilaik also found love on Twitter throughout season 14, especially when she lifted the winner’s trophy. Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Jasmin Bhasin continued to spark conversations on Twitter post their Bigg Boss 14 journey.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan become most tweeted-about Bollywood actors in 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results