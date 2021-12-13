Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets being sold at a price as high as Rs. 2200 in Delhi

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is creating records at the Box office with its advance booking in India. Owing to demand from fans, Sony Pictures Entertainment India and multiplexes across India opened advance sales of tickets on Sunday, December 12. Looking at the speed at which tickets are being sold, trade experts predict the film would break post-pandemic box office records. Not only are shows as early as 5 am being sold out, but tickets priced at Rs. 2200 are also finding buyers.

Yes, you read it right! The price of Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets is being sold at a price as high as Rs. 2200 as well. In Delhi's Ambience Mall, PVR Director's Cut's 7 pm show on December 16 has been priced at Rs. 2200(Platinum Superior section) and the tickets are selling fast. Four other shows in the same theatre have been priced at Rs. 2100.

At this price, the audience gets to enjoy the film on a reclining sofa with the option of cosy couple seats. In-seat dining inside the theatres at the press of a button is also available. Surround sound and concierge facility inside the hall just adds on to the grand experience.

Meanwhile, in what is considered to be a record, PVR properties across India sold over 50,000 tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home in a matter of just three hours.

Theatres in Mumbai have also hiked the prices up to Rs. 1800. PVR Icon Luxe in Andheri is charging Rs. 1750 for their 3D DBox Luxe section while INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli is charging Rs. 1870. Several others theaters in Mumbai and Delhi have crossed the Rs. 1000 mark for Spider-Man tickets.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. It is also rumoured that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield who have played Spiderman in the past will be joining Tom Holland in the film.

This is the third consecutive Spider-Man film directed by Jon Watts and will have a theatrical release. Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

