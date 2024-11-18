Justin Trudeau on birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

This article was last updated on November 18, 2024

“Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the 555th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

“The founder of the Sikh faith and the first of 10 Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a revered spiritual leader. His teachings of kindness, compassion, unity, and equality continue to inspire millions. On Gurpurab, families and communities will gather at local gurdwaras to reflect upon his life and legacy through prayer, and by upholding the principles of seva – selfless service – in communities across Canada.

“This day is also an opportunity for all of us to recognize the invaluable contributions of Sikh communities to Canada’s national fabric. For generations, Sikh Canadians have given back to communities through the practice of seva. Helping those in need, regardless of background, is a core principle of Sikhism and a value that unites us all as Canadians.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji a day filled with joy and peace.

“Happy Gurpurab!