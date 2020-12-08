Style A Headband

This season, we're here for hair candy of all kinds. Claw clips? Chic! Scrunchies? We'll take one in every print. Baby barrettes? Stack 'em up. But of all the '90s throwback hair accessories that have seen trend revivals recently, the humble headband is perhaps the most stylishly Zoom-appropriate of them all.

Lately, everyone from fashion trendsetters (like Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba) to Instagram mega-influencers (like Julie Sariñana and Ashley Moore) have been topping their hair with a perfectly-placed band across the crown, and it's giving us all kinds of easy updo inspiration. Padded, stretchy, studded with pearls — however you take your headband, there's a fresh way to style it that can carry you from living-room yoga class to your nephew's virtual birthday party.

Click ahead to see the headband hairstyles we're loving this winter. It's all the motivation you need to dust off your long-neglected accessories collection… or to find a shiny, new one to add to your holiday wish list.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Go for a high-low vibe: Find a stretchy white cotton headband that matches your most romantic floral minidress for a look that feels equal parts glamorous and effortless, á la model Ashley Moore.

According to this glam shot captured by celebrity stylist Gregory Russell, if you have green or hazel eyes like Nicole Richie, a silky amber headband with black lace accents — like this $12 knotted band from Rival World — will make the gold flecks pop.

A stretchy headwrap is equal parts cool and convenient — especially when it comes to pulling back a protective hairstyle like braids, twists, or locs, as modeled by the stunning TWEAKS.

Don't be afraid to play with bright color. Norwegian influencer Nnenna Echem shows how a royal-blue band plays well with a contrasting green-shadow moment.

Brand founder Lizzy Mathis proves that the best way to accessorize a white tee is with hoops and a headband.

Influencer Julie Sariñana has her own line of affordable hair accessories — this plush teal velour headband included — and on Instagram, she doles out ample inspiration for how to style each piece.

Jessica Alba, styled by celebrity hair pro Jennifer Yepez, proves that the simple skinny black headband is back, and even better when teased for extra volume at the crown.

Elle Fanning fully leaned into a bright-pink Barbie moment with this glittery Rodarte gown, matching headband, and '60s-inspired bouffant blowout, courtesy of her stylist Jenda.

London-based fashion influencer Leonie Hanne makes a case for the classic black padded headband. It instantly elevates any second-day messy bun, and this L. Erickson 1-inch band is an easy add to your next Revolve order.

Athleisure is having a huge moment right now in skin-care trends and cute-meets-sporty hairstyles. We're loving this look on model Danielle Herrington: a thick white headband styled with black spandex bike shorts and a half-up, half-down style.

A casual beach day (or workout) goes full glam with the addition of a delicate silk scarf tied elegantly at the neck — and undone, salty hair peeking through the sides. Models Lameka Fox and Malika El Maslouhi show us how it's done.

