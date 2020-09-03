20% Off By Terry Foreo Sales

As much as we love siphoning off a portion of our disposable income at big-name destinations like Sephora and Ulta Beauty, sometimes, the best buys can be found hiding in plain sight. Case in point? Lookfantastic — the luxe, big-in-the-UK beauty e-tailer that's finally making waves stateside by running a major sitewide sale.

Starting today and running through Labor Day weekend, shoppers can score 20% off on almost everything (cue excitement!). If you're not familiar with what's on the site, let us give you a quick primer: fan-faves like First Aid Beauty, By Terry, Beautyblender, Foreo, and need we say more? These iconic names and more are sealing this deal as a major moment to score choice beauty at rarely discounted prices.

Ahead, find a hitlist of the best stuff we're adding to our virtual shopping carts ASAP.

Beautyblender Classic Makeup Sponge Pink Duo ($40 Value), $, available at LookFantastic

T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer (White/Rose Gold), $, available at LookFantastic

Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar, $, available at LookFantastic

Omorovicza Firming Body Oil, $, available at LookFantastic

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device, $, available at LookFantastic

Caudalie Supersize Grape Water ($27 Value), $, available at LookFantastic

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, $, available at LookFantastic

The Detox Market Reusable Rounds, $, available at The Detox Market

Pixi Retinol Tonic, $, available at LookFantastic

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads (60 Pads), $, available at LookFantastic

